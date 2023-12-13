Non-surgical treatments for neck and back pain with Blanton Chiropractic

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lot of people struggle with pain in their neck and back.

Dr. Jim Blanton from Blanton Chiropractic stopped by First Look at Four with his patient Desirae Stowers to tell us about some treatments that could provide relief without surgery.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree
Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.
Woman arrested in connection with town’s stolen Christmas tree
A portion of Teays Valley Road is shutdown after a box truck overturned, according to 911...
Box truck overturns, road shutdown
The Wayne County Board of Education had hoped to close the current Buffalo Elementary, but...
Buffalo school project not included in SBA’s $111 million funding
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

Understanding your child's economy with Cabell County Schools
Understanding your child's economy with Cabell County Schools
Understanding your child's economy with Cabell County Schools
Understanding your child's economy with Cabell County Schools
Diabetes management with Marshall Health
Diabetes management with Marshall Health
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods