‘Shop with a Cop’ event delights children

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holiday’s can be tough when it comes to finding the perfect present for loved ones. The South Charleston Police Department was helping out families Tuesday as kids got to pick out their own perfect presents.

Kayla Gordon is a mother of five. Two of her children, Kylie and Kamila, were chosen by their school to take part in the event.

“I have five children, so this definitely helped,” Gordon said.

“Shop with a Cop” is a South Charleston Police tradition that’s been held 15 years strong. This year’s event took place at the Walmart in Southridge.

Kids went around with officers and picked out presents for themselves. Kids were selected by their elementary schools in South Charleston to go on this shopping spree. Officers said they were expecting more than 50 kids. The city provided $150 for every kid to go shopping.

South Charleston Police Lt. Daniel Johnson took Kylie and Kamila around the walls full of toys. They started with the Barbies and went from there.

Lt. Johnson said he looks forward to this event every year.

“Their reactions vary. It’s often times amusing and sometimes they’re on point and go right to what they want, and sometimes you take 10 things out of the buggy and swap them, and it’s just kind of a rat race,” Johnson said.

“They’re really nice in helping them pick like, ‘hey maybe this or maybe that’ and making them even more excited to be here,” Gordon said.

Gordon also said, “Well, I kind of made it a surprise -- they didn’t know they were coming today, and as soon as we came in here they were like, they saw all the police officers and they were so excited.”

While the event is not hosted every year at Walmart, it was clear that with kids running up and down the aisles with huge smiles -- this year was a big hit.

