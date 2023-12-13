Tri-State Airport seeks money for upgrades

Tri-State Airport Seeks Money for Upgrades
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bigger, better Huntington Tri-State Airport with prospects of more local jobs in the growing aviation industry. That was the airport’s pitch to state lawmakers Tuesday.

“There’s not hanger space available at most airports, and you do have a gold mine in your hands with almost 100 acres of developable land right adjacent to the airfield here,” David Sparkes of Kimley-Horn told lawmakers on Tri-State’s behalf.

The airport is located west of Huntington in Wayne County.

The plan is to develop that unused property beginning with improved access to that section of runway, expanded fueling capacity and the building of new hangers.

The airport’s director, Brent Brown, told lawmakers that means jobs for those graduating from Marshall University’s aviation program.

“It’s going to allow those students, coming out of that program, to stay right here in West Virginia versus taking jobs after they graduate and going elsewhere,” he said afterward to WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

The airport’s requesting approximately $14 million -- that money to improve a road leading to that portion of the airport, expand utilities and prepare the site for the first hangars.

Brown told lawmakers two international employers are already interested.

“It would be a very big deal for West Virginia,” he told WSAZ. “It would bring in aircraft from all over the country and probably all over the world to be serviced right here at Huntington.”

WSAZ asked state Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, what’s the chance of lawmakers funding the project.

“I think there’s money there to do this,” Plymale said. “There’s competing interest. I mean, we’re going to be competing against other parts of the state that are looking at this, but we’re investing in those as well.”

All of the development involves the cross-wind runway away from the main terminal, but airport officials say their master plan could eventually free up area near the main terminal and provide a chance for expansion.

