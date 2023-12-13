Vehicle crashes into gas station convenience store

A car crashes into a gas station convenience store in Scary Creek, West Virginia.(AP)
By Jackson Lilly
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car crashed into a gas station convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Putnam County dispatchers say crews received the call that a vehicle collided with the Par Mar along Winfield Road in the Scary Creek area just after midnight.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, but the car and the store are believed to be heavily damaged. Dispatchers tell us that a majority of the car is inside the building. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities are investigating the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for updates on this developing story.

