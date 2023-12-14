Clear sailing Until Sunday

Blue skies and frosted mornings
Winter blue skies
Winter blue skies(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -We started the week with rain showers and even a few snow flurries (few inches of snow in the high country). Since then, 3 straight deep blue sky days and stunningly clear, star shiny nights have treated us. If you like a winter desert climate, then this has been your week. Of course the dryness has sponsored cases of dry hands and chapped lips. This pattern has two more days to run before a change in the winds brings wet weather by Sunday.

Tonight, crystal clear, calm and frosty cold. Low 23 with teens common away from town. Friday blue skies with a milder afternoon but virtually no wind. High mid-50s. Friday clear and cold again. Low a frosted 28.

Saturday partly sunny and hazy a milder high of 55-60.

Sunday showers and cooler high 50. Then rain showers change to snow on Monday with our first covering possible by Monday night and Tuesday.

