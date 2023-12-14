Community reacts to vote to close elementary

A mother of a Ranger fourth-grader says it's depressing to think about the elementary closing at the end of the school year.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parents and students in one community are disappointed to learn their school will be closing at the end of the school year.

The West Virginia Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve the closure and consolidation of several schools, including Ranger Elementary in Lincoln County.

“It’s very depressing,” Stephanie Gray, the mother of a Ranger fourth-grader, said. “It’s the heart of our community. Without our school here, we have nothing. Our local grocery store closed down. Once the school closes down, we’ll have nothing.”

The plan is to send Ranger kids to Harts PreK-8 and West Hamlin Elementary beginning next school year.

“My grandma was in the first class that came to this school,” Gray said. “It’s definitely sad and disheartening.”

“They say no kids are left behind, so what are you doing?” Raymond Kelley, the father of two Ranger kids, said. “You’re leaving a lot of them behind.”

Lincoln County Superintendent Frank Barnett told WSAZ in October that low enrollment, a lack of a main school entrance, and no sprinkler system were a few of the reasons they moved forward with this option.

“Going through the birth rates, death rates, people moving in people moving out, it looks like the school could really decline in enrollment over the next five to seven years, as low as 25 to 30 students,” Barnett said, “so it’s just not fiscally responsible to be able to -- we can’t support that.”

Parents say they worry some students will have a bus ride that lasts longer than an hour.

