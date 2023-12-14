Crash snarls traffic in Lawrence County, sends 3 to the hospital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A crash Wednesday evening near the bridges into Ashland, Kentucky, has snarled traffic on U.S. 52 and sent three people to the hospital, Lawrence County 911 dispatchers said.

They said it is affecting traffic between Crabtree Hollow Road and the bridges, closing lanes in that area. Callers into our newsroom report being stuck in traffic for more than two hours.

Dispatchers said three people were taken to the hospital. There’s no word how many vehicles were involved.

We’re working to get more details.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.