The holiday season ‘levels up’ in Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kids in the Oakwood Growth Center after-school program had no idea they would be visited by a local celebrity on Wednesday.

In his day job he goes by Corporal but when he’s off the clock his alter ego takes over as “Officer Messer.”

South Charleston Police Department Cpl. Tony Messer is also the owner of a non-profit called “Serve First Foundation.”

“I stream myself playing video games and I’ve grown a community of people that are here to support my mission. You know, I got on there and I made a page and I started doing some charity work, and so many people from all across the nation that truly want to come in and help me humanize the badge,” Messer said.

He uses the money to do giveaways, and Wednesday’s was just the latest.

Unsuspecting children were having a party at their afternoon program when they saw police cars roll up with something unusual.

“It’s a really good feeling. I’m trying to figure out where we are going to put them all, but -- it’s really nice cause it’s like perfect for Christmas,” said Melissa Glenn, a parent with kids in the after-school program.

A cart full of new bikes for each kid in the program pulled up outside their normal hangout. This was far out of the normal for these kids.

With faces beaming with smiles as someone in the background yelled, “this is your surprises!” followed by screaming children. Parents and volunteers described this experience as “pure joy.”

“He uses the influence and the money that it generates to do good for the community. That’s what I’ve heard about it,” said Kyle Huffman, president with Oakwood Growth Center.

Officer Messer streams “Grand Theft Auto” but with an interesting twist. They have a custom server where they can control what goes in and what comes out.

“We take out kind of all the bad with it, you know. We make it to where we hire developers ... I base my streaming off of family friendly. I don’t cuss on my streams. You know, it’s probably once a week I’ll have a dad come up to me and say, ‘hey, I let my son download TikTok or Twitch and watch your stream only because you don’t curse on stream,” Messer said.

The money from streaming Grand Theft Auto with their modifications allows people to see the day-in-the-life of a police officer -- showing that that it can go beyond constant violence. Using the money raised from streaming, “Officer Messer” showed these kids the badge goes beyond the stereotype.

Thomas Memorial Hospital helps out many of these bike giveaways by donating helmets.

“Officer Messer” was a WSAZ Hometown Hero a few years ago and is still helping the community today -- showing no signs of stopping.

