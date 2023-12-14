‘I was scared to death’; next door neighbor recalls house fire next door

A fire Wednesday morning destroyed a home in rural Kanawha County, West Virginia.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marilyn Goodwin said she was getting her day started Wednesday morning when she was interrupted by a commotion from her neighbor.

“I was at my kitchen table preparing Christmas gifts to send to the post office, and a man came running through the yard and banging on my door, saying that the house next door was on fire,” she recalled.

Next door to her home on Joliet Road near Cabin Creek was her neighbor’s home engulfed in flames.

Members of the Cabin Creek, East Bank and Chesapeake volunteer fire departments fought through smoke and flames for more than an hour at the home, which was later considered a complete loss.

Cabin Creek’s Fire Chief told WSAZ no one was home at the time of the fire and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause.

Goodwin said her worry kept her moving as she got ahold of her four dogs and checked on her sister who lives on the other side of the home involved in the fire.

“I was terrified, I was scared to death, I just had a feeling it was going to where the houses are so close,” she said. “I figured it was going to burn the siding off the house, maybe bust windows. I was scared it was gonna burn my house down. It’s an old house, so I was worried about my own house burning.”

The vinyl siding on Goodwin’s home and shed are both warped. Her sister’s home has a broken window. She said it will take some time before her home can be repaired but said she is grateful to have gotten out of her home.

“My neighbors have offered help, if I need help. Just give them a call, it’s kind of still fresh,” she said. “We’re very grateful that [my neighbor] showed up, warned me about it.”

Cabin Creek’s Fire Chief said no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver lost control and crashed into the Par Mar along Winfield Road in the Scary Creek area.
Driver crashes into gas station convenience store, arrested for DUI
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
A portion of Teays Valley Road is shutdown after a box truck overturned, according to 911...
Box truck overturns, road shutdown
Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.
Woman arrested in connection with town’s stolen Christmas tree
Deputies in Mingo County say they’re looking for a real-life Grinch. They say a woman they’ve...
Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree

Latest News

A fire Wednesday morning destroyed a home in rural Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Fire destroys home in Kanawha County
WSAZ Sports sat down with the NFL Hall of Famer at his new Huntington restaurant.
Catching up with Randy Moss
Sitting down with Randy Moss
A man was arrested and charged with DUI after a car crash into a gas station in Putnam County.
Man arrested, charged with DUI after car crash into gas station