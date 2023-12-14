‘I was scared to death’; next door neighbor recalls house fire next door

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marilyn Goodwin said she was getting her day started Wednesday morning when she was interrupted by a commotion from her neighbor.

“I was at my kitchen table preparing Christmas gifts to send to the post office, and a man came running through the yard and banging on my door, saying that the house next door was on fire,” she recalled.

Next door to her home on Joliet Road near Cabin Creek was her neighbor’s home engulfed in flames.

Members of the Cabin Creek, East Bank and Chesapeake volunteer fire departments fought through smoke and flames for more than an hour at the home, which was later considered a complete loss.

Cabin Creek’s Fire Chief told WSAZ no one was home at the time of the fire and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause.

Goodwin said her worry kept her moving as she got ahold of her four dogs and checked on her sister who lives on the other side of the home involved in the fire.

“I was terrified, I was scared to death, I just had a feeling it was going to where the houses are so close,” she said. “I figured it was going to burn the siding off the house, maybe bust windows. I was scared it was gonna burn my house down. It’s an old house, so I was worried about my own house burning.”

The vinyl siding on Goodwin’s home and shed are both warped. Her sister’s home has a broken window. She said it will take some time before her home can be repaired but said she is grateful to have gotten out of her home.

“My neighbors have offered help, if I need help. Just give them a call, it’s kind of still fresh,” she said. “We’re very grateful that [my neighbor] showed up, warned me about it.”

Cabin Creek’s Fire Chief said no one was hurt in the incident.

