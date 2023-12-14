Judge hands down life sentence in connection to Charleston deadly shooting

The victim was found shot to death on her front porch in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with shooting and killing a woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office.

The shooting took place in 2022. Nancy Belcher, 72, was found on her front porch in Charleston shot multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.

Vestal Frederick Harper was arrested, charged, and later found guilty of first-degree murder.

Police say Harper was leaving the scene in a vehicle when he was stopped.

According to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, a neighbor heard Belcher yelling for help just moments before hearing several gunshots.

