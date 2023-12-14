Man’s name released in deadly officer-involved shooting

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ)- The name of a man who died Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in St. Albans has been released.

William C. Barber II, 53, of St. Albans, brandished a knife at officers before he was fatally shot, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a release.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home along Lincoln Avenue. The call came in as a domestic disturbance between Barber and a woman.

Investigators say the disturbance escalated when officers with the Nitro and St. Albans police departments arrived.

According to the release, a Taser was used twice, but Barber still wielded the knife.

Police started life-saving measures after Barber was shot. He was pronounced dead a little after 1 a.m.

Investigators say Barber had “an extensive criminal history which includes a history of violence towards others and law enforcement.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Wednesday evening near the bridges into Ashland, Kentucky, has snarled traffic on U.S....
Crash sends 3 to the hospital, snarls traffic for hours
A driver lost control and crashed into the Par Mar along Winfield Road in the Scary Creek area.
Driver crashes into gas station convenience store, arrested for DUI
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
A portion of Teays Valley Road is shutdown after a box truck overturned, according to 911...
Box truck overturns, road shutdown
WSAZ Sports' Keith Morehouse sat down with Randy Moss at his new Huntington restaurant.
Catching up with Randy Moss

Latest News

'Home for the Holidays' with Huntington Symphony Orchestra
'Home for the Holidays' with Huntington Symphony Orchestra
The victim was found shot to death on her front porch in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.
Judge hands down life sentence in connection to Charleston deadly shooting
Holiday shows at Foundry Theater
Holiday shows at Foundry Theater
Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office
Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office