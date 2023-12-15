Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. (FDA via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An official with the Food and Drug Administration said the lead contamination in recently recalled applesauce pouches may have been an “intentional act.”

Jim Jones, the agency’s deputy commissioner for human foods, told Politico the FDA is still investigating the matter, but so far, all signs point to someone in the supply chain contaminating the pouches on purpose.

The FDA said at least 65 children under the age of six have reported getting sick after eating fruit puree pouches sold under the Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks brands.

According to the New Jersey Poison Control Center, contaminated spices are incredibly common. Sometimes it occurs naturally because of metals in soil, but other times, it’s intentional to add weight to a product.

Lead is toxic to humans at all levels. It can cause developmental delays in children, as well as head, stomach, and muscle aches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Wednesday evening near the bridges into Ashland, Kentucky, has snarled traffic on U.S....
Crash sends 3 to the hospital, snarls traffic for hours
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
Man’s name released in deadly officer-involved shooting
WSAZ Sports' Keith Morehouse sat down with Randy Moss at his new Huntington restaurant.
Catching up with Randy Moss
The victim was found shot to death on her front porch in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.
Judge hands down life sentence in connection to Charleston deadly shooting
Tavian Jones was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service in Green County, Tennessee.
Man wanted for murder arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Find your holiday spirit in Ohio this season. Explore Ohio's charming towns that go all out...
Holiday lights displays in Ohio
Gallipolis in Lights
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident
Gallipolis in Lights has become a destination for so many families to visit during the holiday...
Gallipolis in Lights - Gallia County, Ohio