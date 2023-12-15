Fire heavily damages home

Fire heavily damages home in Cabell County.
Fire heavily damages home in Cabell County.(Gray Media)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire caused heavy damage Thursday night to a home in the greater Huntington area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pleasant Valley Drive.

Dispatchers say it involved a two-story occupied home that was engulfed when crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details are unavailable, including a cause.

