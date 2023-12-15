Firefighters respond to fire in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in the 400 block of 11th Street in Catlettsburg.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire happened at a residence.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters from Catlettsburg, England Hill, Cannonsburg, and Kenova are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.