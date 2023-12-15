Firefighters respond to fire in Boyd County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire in the 400 block of 11th Street in Catlettsburg.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire happened at a residence.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters from Catlettsburg, England Hill, Cannonsburg, and Kenova are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Wednesday evening near the bridges into Ashland, Kentucky, has snarled traffic on U.S....
Crash sends 3 to the hospital, snarls traffic for hours
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
Man’s name released in deadly officer-involved shooting
A stranger found a woman's lost engagement ring in Gallia County, Ohio, increasing its value...
Stranger finds woman’s lost engagement ring, increases its value to her
WSAZ Sports' Keith Morehouse sat down with Randy Moss at his new Huntington restaurant.
Catching up with Randy Moss
Tavian Jones was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service in Green County, Tennessee.
Man wanted for murder arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Studio 3 highlights tri-state lights displays
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss brings a new restaurant to the...
Crisppi's grand opening in Huntington, W.Va.
Kentucky holiday lights displays
Kentucky holiday lights displays
Festive displays in Kanawha County
Festive displays in Kanawha County