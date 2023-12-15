Man rescued from woods after suffering broken legs

First responders on Friday rescued a man who suffered two broken legs after a police pursuit...
First responders on Friday rescued a man who suffered two broken legs after a police pursuit the night before in McArthur, Ohio.(Vinton County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - First responders on Friday rescued a man who suffered broken legs after a police pursuit the night before in McArthur, according to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who had been stranded in the woods, was later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Investigators say the man was found off of Engle Drive in McArthur.

They say he had been involved in a vehicle pursuit with the McArthur Police Department.

Deputies, along with Vinton County EMS and the McArthur Fire Department crews were able to rescue the man from the woods.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a new “Can-Am Commander” that was purchased earlier this year was used in the recovery effort.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Wednesday evening near the bridges into Ashland, Kentucky, has snarled traffic on U.S....
Crash sends 3 to the hospital, snarls traffic for hours
A stranger found a woman's lost engagement ring in Gallia County, Ohio, increasing its value...
Stranger finds woman’s lost engagement ring, increases its value to her
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
Man’s name released in deadly officer-involved shooting
WSAZ Sports' Keith Morehouse sat down with Randy Moss at his new Huntington restaurant.
Catching up with Randy Moss
Tavian Jones was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service in Green County, Tennessee.
Man wanted for murder arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Studio 3 lights displays
Firefighters respond to fire in Boyd County
Studio 3 highlights tri-state lights displays
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss brings a new restaurant to the...
Crisppi's grand opening in Huntington, W.Va.