Man waives preliminary hearing in double murder; prosecutors discuss case

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A preliminary hearing was scheduled Thursday for Nicholas Hanshaw who faces murder charges in connection with the death of his mom and a child on Dec. 5.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Dorchester Road in Charleston.

Hanshaw waived his rights to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak spoke about the case.

“It is heartbreaking. We are human beings, as well. Prosecutors, law enforcement officers -- it takes a toll on all of us. This is something that none of us want to see or have to walk through again,” Rusnak said. “We have given him a copy of the police report thus far and some of the evidence that the officers have obtained throughout the course of the investigation.”

Rusnak acknowledged Hanshaw’s history of domestic violence charges.

“I do know that there was a history of some domestic charges. My knowledge on that is somewhat limited,” Rusnak said. “But what I have seen to that regard is a pattern of the victims not wanting to move forward with cases which severely hampers what we can do.”

Hanshaw’s case will go before a grand jury for a potential indictment. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

