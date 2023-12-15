Man wins national title for best-groomed mustache in America

A Texas man has won the title for having the best-groomed mustache in America. (Source: KXXV, JOSH QUINNEY, CNN)
By Jarell Baker, KXXV via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) - A Texas man is adding another award to his collection thanks to his facial hair.

Josh Quinney won the title of best-groomed mustache in America while competing in the Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships.

Quinney said he’s been sporting the look since 2014.

“I gave it a shave. I played around with a mustache and kind of dug the look,” he said.

In 2019, he had a shot to compete against others with his impressive facial hair.

“The world championships came to Austin, Texas, and I was encouraged by some regulars to do it. I got sixth place in the world and met the coolest people and had a great time,” Quinney said. “I was competing from that point on.”

Since then, the 36-year-old has won three national titles, including winning the best-groomed mustache at the national championships last month.

“It’s an amazing feeling because back when I was 25 when I first started to be able to grow a mustache, I never imagined I’d be a national champion,” he said.

Quinney says he plans to keep competing and hopes to launch his own mustache grooming mixture.

