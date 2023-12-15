Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The Emmy-nominated “Friends” actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most famous and quotable characters died Oct. 28, 2023.(Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in “the heated end of pool,” but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death, deemed an accident.

The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed an autopsy the following day.

