Old Colony Company of Huntington on First Look at Four

By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Todd Nelson from Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to tell us a little bit about the home-buying process.

He also brought along one of his clients, Todd Thompson.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Wednesday evening near the bridges into Ashland, Kentucky, has snarled traffic on U.S....
Crash sends 3 to the hospital, snarls traffic for hours
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
Man’s name released in deadly officer-involved shooting
WSAZ Sports' Keith Morehouse sat down with Randy Moss at his new Huntington restaurant.
Catching up with Randy Moss
The victim was found shot to death on her front porch in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.
Judge hands down life sentence in connection to Charleston deadly shooting
Tavian Jones was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service in Green County, Tennessee.
Man wanted for murder arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Overcoming obstacles to dental treatment with Simpson Dental
Overcoming obstacles to dental treatment with Simpson Dental
The Paramount Players present 'Anastasia'
The Paramount Players present ‘Anastasia’
West Virginia Gamechanger's short film "One Pill Can Kill" honored
West Virginia GameChanger’s short film “One Pill Can Kill” honored
Fire heavily damages home
Fire heavily damages home