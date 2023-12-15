Randy Moss fans show up early for Crisppi’s grand opening

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – On Friday, several people woke up early and braved the cold to make sure they got a taste of a new restaurant and a chance to meet an NFL great.

Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is opening Crisppi’s.

The restaurant chain is known for its chicken and waffles, as well as its chicken sandwiches.
Chick-A-Boom’s new restaurant is located on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.

One man told WSAZ.com he had been in line since 2 a.m.

Moss was born in Rand, West Virginia. He was Marshall University’s wide receiver in 1996-1997. He would later join the NFL, and play for the Minnesota Vikings, the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots, the Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers.

WSAZ’s Keith Moorehouse had an opportunity to talk to Moss about the opening earlier this week.

Take out orders are only being offered on Friday. Sit down dining will be available this weekend.

For that interview >>> CLICK HERE.

