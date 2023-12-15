Student sinks half-court basketball shot, rakes in $10,000

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While most high school students leave school with fond memories they’ll always cherish, not too many people can claim an experience like what one young man accomplished Wednesday night on the basketball court.

Despite his big payday, Jayden says he has no intention of leaving his part-time job at TCBY.

Jayden’s shot happened as the Winfield Generals hosted Point Pleasant. Before tipoff, Jayden, who’s not on the basketball team, entered his name for a chance to win $10,000 in a contest sponsored by Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

All he had to do was make a half court shot. Before firing the shot, Jayden said he felt like he was in the zone.

After the ball went through the net, students and members of the team rushed the court and surrounded him, as if he’d just won the state title on a buzzer beater.

Jayden said he plans to use $1,000 of his winnings toward his car payment, $8,000 toward college and set another $1,000 aside for whatever may come up.

