Weekend forecast a 50-50 affair

The next to last weekend before Christmas is a busy one for shopping, not so much for travel just yet. Weather conditions will aim to please on Saturday then turn inclement and rainy on Sunday. By the way, if you are willing to wait for Monday night-Tuesday, a film of wet snow can coat cars, rooftops and mailboxes for the first time.

Tonight, fair skies with shooting stars leftover from the Geminid meteor shower still visible. It will turn frosty cold by dawn. Low 28. Saturday partly sunny and milder by afternoon with a southeast breeze. High near 60. Saturday night clouds increase with rain pre-dawn. Low 45. Sunday grey and dreary with periods of rain, tapering off by late day. High 50.

Sunday night will dry out as it chills down. Low 40. Monday a mix of rain and melting wet snow. Temperatures in the 30s by afternoon. Monday night blustery with snow showers leaving a dusting. Slick bridges are possible as lows dip into the 20s.

Tuesday mostly cloudy and cold high only 35.

Then partly cloudy with highs 45-50 and lows 25-30 the rest of the work week.

