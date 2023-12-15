West Virginia State Police receive influx of toy donations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two weeks ago, we reported about West Virginia State Police asking the public to donate toys to help bring Christmas joy to children in our area.

After that story aired, WVSP said they received an influx of donations.

On Thursday, we stopped by as they started giving out toys in the West Huntington area.

Troopers say they just want to make sure everyone has a Merry Christmas this year.

It’s still not too late to donate; troopers will accept donations through Dec. 19.

