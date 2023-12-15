West Virginia State Police receive influx of toy donations

West Virginia State Police have received an influx of toy donations for Christmas.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two weeks ago, we reported about West Virginia State Police asking the public to donate toys to help bring Christmas joy to children in our area.

After that story aired, WVSP said they received an influx of donations.

On Thursday, we stopped by as they started giving out toys in the West Huntington area.

Troopers say they just want to make sure everyone has a Merry Christmas this year.

It’s still not too late to donate; troopers will accept donations through Dec. 19.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Wednesday evening near the bridges into Ashland, Kentucky, has snarled traffic on U.S....
Crash sends 3 to the hospital, snarls traffic for hours
A driver lost control and crashed into the Par Mar along Winfield Road in the Scary Creek area.
Driver crashes into gas station convenience store, arrested for DUI
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in St. Albans, West Virginia.
One dead following officer-involved shooting
A portion of Teays Valley Road is shutdown after a box truck overturned, according to 911...
Box truck overturns, road shutdown
WSAZ Sports' Keith Morehouse sat down with Randy Moss at his new Huntington restaurant.
Catching up with Randy Moss

Latest News

Jayden Patton, a Winfield High School junior, pulled off a stunning half-court basketball shot...
Student sinks half-court basketball shot, rakes in $10,000
Jayden Patton, a Winfield High School junior, pulled off a stunning half-court basketball shot...
Student wins $10,000 with half-court shot
A stranger found a woman's lost engagement ring in Gallia County, Ohio, increasing its value...
Stranger finds woman’s lost engagement ring, increases its value to her
A stranger found a woman's lost engagement ring in Gallia County, Ohio, increasing its value...
Lost engagement ring found in Gallia County