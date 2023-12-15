Woman sentenced to life in prison in kidnapping, murder case

(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was sentenced to life in prison on Friday in connection to the kidnapping and murder of a woman in 2020.

A judge ruled that Zinya Dooley would spend the rest of her life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Dooley is accused of beating Bertha Bryant, who died on Dec. 15 days after the incident.

Police say Dooley and another woman, Freda Ingels, held Bryant captive and beat her on the head and body.

An autopsy performed on December 17 by the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office lists the primary cause of Bryant’s death as “intracranial hematoma believed to have been the result of injuries inflicted on the victim by Dooley and Ingels.”

Officials say the abuse happened in several different locations.

On Friday, the judge said this is one of the first cases he has had where someone was kidnapped, tortured, and killed.

Dooley was also sentenced on the charges of kidnapping and 2 to 10 years for malicious wounding.

