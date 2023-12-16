Damp finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring was in the air Saturday afternoon as temperatures soared into the 60s. However, chillier air is set to return with a couple storm systems moving through on Sunday and Monday. For Sunday, a widespread and steady rain is expected much of the day. By Monday evening, snow showers are in the forecast as a vigorous front comes in from Canada. This leads to the likelihood for the first accumulation of the season in the lower elevations, even if it is only a coating. However, the snow will quickly melt towards the end of the week as temperatures rise again.

Clouds increase Saturday evening before rain arrives after midnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s overnight as showers continue.

Rain showers can be expected all day on Sunday with high temperatures only around 50 degrees.

On Monday, scattered rain showers early on change to snow showers later in the day with temperatures falling into the 30s.

As low temperatures drop to the upper 20s Monday night with snow showers continuing, a light accumulation of snow is likely across the region. Higher amounts occur in the mountains.

Be careful during the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with slick roadways possible.

Lingering clouds and flurries Tuesday morning give way to slow clearing for the afternoon. However, temperatures only climb to the mid 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s on Wednesday and near 50 degrees on Thursday.

Friday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to around 50 degrees again.

