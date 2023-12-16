Damp finish to weekend

Rain on Sunday transitions to snow late Monday.
Forecast on December 16, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring was in the air Saturday afternoon as temperatures soared into the 60s. However, chillier air is set to return with a couple storm systems moving through on Sunday and Monday. For Sunday, a widespread and steady rain is expected much of the day. By Monday evening, snow showers are in the forecast as a vigorous front comes in from Canada. This leads to the likelihood for the first accumulation of the season in the lower elevations, even if it is only a coating. However, the snow will quickly melt towards the end of the week as temperatures rise again.

Clouds increase Saturday evening before rain arrives after midnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s overnight as showers continue.

Rain showers can be expected all day on Sunday with high temperatures only around 50 degrees.

On Monday, scattered rain showers early on change to snow showers later in the day with temperatures falling into the 30s.

As low temperatures drop to the upper 20s Monday night with snow showers continuing, a light accumulation of snow is likely across the region. Higher amounts occur in the mountains.

Be careful during the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with slick roadways possible.

Lingering clouds and flurries Tuesday morning give way to slow clearing for the afternoon. However, temperatures only climb to the mid 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s on Wednesday and near 50 degrees on Thursday.

Friday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to around 50 degrees again.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss at grand opening of his...
Randy Moss fans show up early for Crisppi’s grand opening
First responders on Friday rescued a man who suffered two broken legs after a police pursuit...
Man rescued from woods after suffering broken legs
A stranger found a woman's lost engagement ring in Gallia County, Ohio, increasing its value...
Stranger finds woman’s lost engagement ring, increases its value to her
Prosecutors discuss the double murder case involving a man who waived his preliminary hearing...
Man waives preliminary hearing in double murder; prosecutors discuss case

Latest News

Forecast on December 16, 2023
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 16
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 16
Nice start to weekend
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 16
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 16
Optical wonders on Saturday as high clouds arrive
Weekend forecast a 50-50 affair