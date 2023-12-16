House fire sends person to the hospital

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a house fire in Milton, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

The fire was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Rock Camp Road.

There’s no word about the extent of the victim’s injuries. Dispatchers said it was the homeowner.

There’s also no word about what started the fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.