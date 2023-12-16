Nice start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite another cold morning, a springy feel will be in the air by Saturday afternoon as temperatures close in on the 60-degree mark with some sunshine. However, Sunday turns damp and cool as a storm system approaches. Even chillier air arrives on Monday with the likelihood for snow showers from late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning. Most areas are slated to see their first coating of snow this season. However, the chilled air is only temporary as afternoon temperatures approach the 50-degree mark again by the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts frosty and cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The sky is mostly clear despite passing thin high clouds.

Expect a generally sunny sky throughout the day on Saturday, though patches of high cloud cover can be expected at times. High temperatures rise to around 60 degrees.

Clouds increase Saturday evening before rain arrives after midnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s overnight as showers continue.

Rain showers can be expected all day on Sunday with high temperatures only around 50 degrees.

On Monday, rain showers change to snow showers later in the day with temperatures falling into the 30s.

As low temperatures drop to the upper 20s Monday night with snow showers continuing, a light accumulation of snow is likely across the region.

Lingering clouds and flurries Tuesday morning give way to slow clearing for the afternoon. However, temperatures only climb to the mid 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s on Wednesday and near 50 degrees on Thursday.

Friday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to around 50 degrees again.

