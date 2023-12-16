Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes part of I-77

Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes part of I-77
By Adriana Doria
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Interstate 77 is closed Friday night after a tractor-trailer rollover crash in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say both southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed near the 83.5-mile marker. Dispatchers say the semi flipped over the median there.

The tractor-trailer driver was trapped in the wreckage but has since been freed, dispatchers say. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The incident was reported just before 6:45 p.m.

Other details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

