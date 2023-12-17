Creekside Fire Employees Golf Scramble

Sugarwood opens arms to Creekside
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two weeks ago a night-time fire shock the local golfing community when the Creekside Golf Course clubhouse burnt to the ground. With the subsequent closing of the course, employees were out of work. In addition, the club’s Christmas toy drive saw its hopes go up in flames. Enter the Lavalette Middle School whose students and members went to work to make up for the lost toys. Still the specter of being out of work hung over the loyal employees at Creekside. On Saturday, neighboring golf club Sugarwood held a benefit golf scramble for the Creekside employees. More than 20,000 dollars were raised. tony Cavalier was on hand for the golfing fun.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss at grand opening of his...
Randy Moss fans show up early for Crisppi’s grand opening
First responders on Friday rescued a man who suffered two broken legs after a police pursuit...
Man rescued from woods after suffering broken legs
Woman sentenced to life in prison in kidnapping, murder case
A tractor-trailer rollover crash closed part of I-77 Friday night in Kanawha County, West...
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes part of I-77

Latest News

Herd hoops win
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Dec 16
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Dec 16
Sugarwood lens helping hand
Creekside Fire Employees Benefit Scramble
Forecast on December 16, 2023
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 16
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 16
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 16