Creekside Fire Employees Golf Scramble

LAVALETTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two weeks ago a night-time fire shock the local golfing community when the Creekside Golf Course clubhouse burnt to the ground. With the subsequent closing of the course, employees were out of work. In addition, the club’s Christmas toy drive saw its hopes go up in flames. Enter the Lavalette Middle School whose students and members went to work to make up for the lost toys. Still the specter of being out of work hung over the loyal employees at Creekside. On Saturday, neighboring golf club Sugarwood held a benefit golf scramble for the Creekside employees. More than 20,000 dollars were raised. tony Cavalier was on hand for the golfing fun.

