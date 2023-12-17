Herd gets big win at home

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Kamdyn Curfman scored 18 points, Nate Martin had a double-double and Marshall beat UNC Greensboro 72-65 on Saturday night.

Curfman was 6-of-16 shooting (4 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Thundering Herd (4-7). Kevon Voyles scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Martin finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Keyshaun Langley led the way for the Spartans (8-2) with 26 points, six assists and two steals. Kobe Langley added 20 points and two steals for UNC Greensboro. Joryam Saizonou also had eight points. The loss broke the Spartans’ seven-game winning streak.

Here are the highlights from the game.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss at grand opening of his...
Randy Moss fans show up early for Crisppi’s grand opening
First responders on Friday rescued a man who suffered two broken legs after a police pursuit...
Man rescued from woods after suffering broken legs
Woman sentenced to life in prison in kidnapping, murder case
A tractor-trailer rollover crash closed part of I-77 Friday night in Kanawha County, West...
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes part of I-77

Latest News

Herd hoops win
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during...
Rob Dillingham scores 17 points, No. 14 Kentucky holds off No. 9 North Carolina 87-83
A busy night on the hardwood
Friday Night Hoops