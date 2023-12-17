Police officer hit by drunk driver

The Catlettsburg Police Department said the officer was hit head-on by a drunk driver overnight.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -A police officer is recovering after being hit by a drunk driver, according to Catlettsburg Police Department.

Catlettsburg Police Department shared a message on social media and said the officer is doing ok after being evaluated at the hospital.

No further information regarding the driver’s identity has been released.

Officers said the driver of the other vehicle was arrested and charged.

