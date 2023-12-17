Rob Dillingham scores 17 points, No. 14 Kentucky holds off No. 9 North Carolina 87-83

Freshman Rob Dillingham led Kentucky with 17 points in the win
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during...
Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rob Dillingham scored 17 points, including two straight baskets to swing the momentum back to Kentucky, and the No. 14 Wildcats held on down the stretch to beat No. 9 North Carolina 87-83 on Saturday.

The Tar Heels squandered a chance to go for a tying 3-pointer when Elliot Cadeau, rushing the ball up the court, delivered a pass off the back of Cormac Ryan, who was looking the other way. RJ Davis scrambled to recover the loose ball but wound up dribbling across the center line for a backcourt violation.

Aaron Bradshaw was fouled and knocked down a free throw with 4.7 seconds left to seal the victory for Kentucky (8-2), which prevailed in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena. Ohio State beat UCLA 67-60 in the opening game of the made-for-TV doubleheader.

Davis scored 27 points and Ryan added 20 for the Tar Heels (7-3). The Wildcats were much more balanced, with eight players scoring at least seven points.

Coming off an 11-day break after an 87-76 loss at No. 5 UConn on Dec. 5, North Carolina trailed nearly the entire game. The Tar Heels finally grabbed their first lead, 72-71, on a pair of free throws by Armando Bacot with 5:15 remaining.

But Kentucky didn’t waver.

Aaron Bradshaw scored off a putback, and then Dillingham went to work. He pulled off a shifty move in the lane to lose his defender for a finger roll lay-in, and wound up with another easy one from a fast break after a Tar Heels miss.

Just like that, the Wildcats reclaimed a 77-72 edge.

Clinging to an 83-81 lead, Kentucky made another huge play off an inbounds play with just 3 seconds left on the shot clock. Tre Mitchell missed a hurried 3-pointer from the corner, but Bradshaw grabbed the rebound with Davis hanging on him, drawing a foul before the clock expired.

Bradshaw made both free throws with 46.3 seconds to go, and the Wildcats held on from there with a little a little help from the Tar Heels.

The Wildcats led 11 in the first half, thrilling their fans who journeyed to the city known as “Cat-lanta” for Kentucky’s dominance over the years when playing in the A-T-L.

But North Carolina seized the momentum just before halftime, scoring the final eight points — including 3-pointers by Ryan and Seth Trimble — to head to the locker room only down 40-38.

Ryan scored 12 points in the opening half, hitting 5 of 6 shots while the rest of the team shot a cumulative 8 of 25 from the field.

The Wildcats led at the break despite making only 14 of 41 (34.1%) shots.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were dominated on the boards. Kentucky finished with a 43-32 edge that included 18 offensive rebounds.

Kentucky: The Wildcats pulled off their second win of the season against a Top 10 team, having also beaten then-No. 8 Miami in the ACC-SEC Challenge. This one felt especially after that inexplicable loss to another school from the Tar Heel State, an 80-73 loss at home to UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 2.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Travels to the Bahamas on Wednesday to face Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Kentucky: Heads to Louisville on Thursday night for a matchup with their struggling state rival and embattled coach Kenny Payne, who is reportedly in danger of losing his job.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss at grand opening of his...
Randy Moss fans show up early for Crisppi’s grand opening
First responders on Friday rescued a man who suffered two broken legs after a police pursuit...
Man rescued from woods after suffering broken legs
Woman sentenced to life in prison in kidnapping, murder case
A tractor-trailer rollover crash closed part of I-77 Friday night in Kanawha County, West...
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes part of I-77

Latest News

A busy night on the hardwood
Friday Night Hoops
WSAZ Sports' Keith Morehouse sat down with Randy Moss at his new Huntington restaurant.
Randy Moss chats with Keith Morehouse in Huntington
WSAZ Sports' Keith Morehouse sat down with Randy Moss at his new Huntington restaurant.
Catching up with Randy Moss