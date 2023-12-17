Vigorous system brings snow, wind to start work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the departing rain showers Sunday evening, snow is in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday as a robust system arrives from Canada with much colder air. Given the timing, the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes are likely to be impacted. Despite there not being a lot of snow accumulation in the lower elevations, slick spots are still possible given temperatures falling well below freezing from Monday night into Tuesday morning. However, milder air quickly comes back during the middle of the week and looks to stick around through the Christmas holiday.

Sunday evening stays cloudy with lingering drizzle/mist/fog in spots. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid to upper 40s.

Expect patchy drizzle/mist/fog Sunday night with temperatures falling to around 40 degrees by sunrise Monday.

Monday morning looks fine in regards to travel. Temperatures start near 40 degrees with a few sprinkles.

By midday Monday, the breeze picks up, and snow showers begin arriving from the northwest. Temperatures drop to the upper 30s.

Monday afternoon sees scattered snow showers and even the potential for snow squalls as temperatures continue falling to the low to mid 30s by sunset with gusty winds. A quick but light accumulation of snow is possible on primarily grassy and elevated surfaces in any squall or heavy snow shower. This may impact the Monday evening commute with reduced visibility.

Snow showers linger Monday night with the potential for a light accumulation in the lower elevations as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s. A couple inches of snow are likely in locations such as Braxton and Nicholas counties with several inches in the higher mountains.

The Tuesday morning commute is likely to be impacted by slick spots with lingering flurries and temperatures in the 20s.

By Tuesday afternoon, clouds break for partial sunshine. High temperatures only rise to the mid 30s, but at least it will be above freezing for a short time.

Wednesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky Friday through Sunday (Christmas Eve) with high temperatures hovering around 50 degrees. A couple showers are possible each day, but plenty of dry time will still be had.

