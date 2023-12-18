Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love

Salvation Army Lt. Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in her decade of service. But this time, she noticed something curious. (Source: WBZ, THE SALVATION ARMY, CNN)
By Chris Tanaka, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (WBZ) – Salvation Army Lt. Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in her decade of service.

Thursday night she was opening kettles and counting donations from the Market Basket in Waltham, Massachusetts, when she noticed something curious.

“It was actually in the money. There was a dollar bill kind of around it,” Fullop said, holding up a baggie with a wedding band and engagement ring inside.

“I was in shock. I was honored someone would think of the Salvation Army,” Fullop said.

A typed note inside the baggie that held the rings explained the jewelry was from their first love. They wanted to give the gift of love and help dozens of local families.

The rings were valued at $1,500 and will be sold to provide food, toys and utility and rental assistance to families.

“We thank you and we love you,” Fullop shared as a message to the anonymous donor. “Merry Christmas.”

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammons is accused of driving drunk and crashing head-on into a police officer.
Police officer hit by suspected drunk driver
The shooting was reported in the 21000 block of West U.S. 60 around 11:30 a.m, according to...
One injured after shooting
Marshall beats UNC-Greensboro Saturday night.
Herd gets big win at home
This happened in the Salt Rock area at the 5100 block of Hickory Run Road.
Crews battle abandoned house fire
President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in...
Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters

Latest News

This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty in child abuse case
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia extends temporary restraining...
Court extends temporary restraining order in NCAA case
Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.
Border patrol K-9 finds $10 million worth of meth, cocaine inside barrels of jalapeno paste
Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 300 block of 1st Street West in Ceredo, W.Va.
Firefighters on scene of a large fire in Ceredo, W. Va.