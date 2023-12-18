Phase 2 of Chesapeake Bypass project funded

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - New state funding for the Chesapeake Bypass project has been approved.

The project will expand State Route 7 to a four-lane limited-access highway, and drivers like Brady Wysong hope this will help with traffic since he said he sees quite a bit on his daily commute.

“More so in the mornings than the evenings. You have your work traffic early and stuff. I think there is a lot more at those times, and then there’s your holidays like now and stuff- you got a lot of people traveling around the area. I think there’s a lot more traffic into the holidays also,” Wysong said.

Phase one helped connect drivers between the East Huntington Bridge and Proctorville. With Phase One complete, ODOT said bids will go on to Phase 2 next year.

A map from ODOT shows the work that will happen in Phase 2, including the building of a 2-lane highway between the interchange in Chesapeake East and Proctorville.

This is a map of the construction both completed and to be completed. (ODOT)

In addition, a full interchange will be constructed at State Route 775.

Wysong has lived on both sided of the Ohio River and said he’s seen first hand how it’s helped with congestion.

“I think it’s taken a lot of traffic of the, both bridges in the Chesapeake area and here and out of the Village of Proctorville also,” Wysong said.

He said he knows the construction might cause a headache but thinks it will be well worth it in the long run.

“I think that will also take a lot of traffic out of Chesapeake that is headed to the 775 in Proctorville area,” Wysong said.

The recent allocation of 126 Million dollars came from the most recent state budget.

For more information on this project, vist the ODOT website.

