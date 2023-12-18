Deputies investigating shots-fired incident at a home

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shots-fired incident Monday afternoon in rural Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of East Lynn Road in Kiahsville.

Thompson said one person was injured, but it’s not clear if it was from gunfire. He said several shots were fired into a home.

Investigators are looking for a suspect.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.