Ceredo, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several fire departments are fighting a large fire in the town of Ceredo.

According to a Wayne County 911 dispatcher, the fire is in the 300 block of 1st Street West.

Fire departments from Ceredo, Kenova and Catlettsburg are working to put the fire out.

