Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE (Gray News) – Country music star Jelly Roll is being praised for donating a semitruck full of toys to a toy drive in his hometown of Nashville.

According to WSMV, the country star held a toy drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 by collecting toys in donation bins at several Walmart stores.

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Last Minute Toy Store provides toys, books, games and sports equipment to qualifying families in need during the holiday season.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall took to social media to praise Jelly Roll for his efforts.

“Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success said he wanted to give back,” Hall wrote in a Facebook post. “Today a truck loaded with toys showed up at the The Last Minute Toy Store. You are changing music and lives. Thank you!”

Another public post shared by the Last Minute Toy Store said that the drive “needed some gifts for 7,675 kids… Jelly Roll sent over a TRACTOR TRAILER... and DUNKED it.”

