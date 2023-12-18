Man charged with attempted murder

KSP said Paul Hensley is charged with attempted murder.
KSP said Paul Hensley is charged with attempted murder.(Carter County Detention Center)
By Kimberly Keagy
Dec. 18, 2023
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man accused of shooting another man after a verbal fight is facing several charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened Sunday around 10:35 a.m. in Carter County in the 21000 block of West U.S. 60.

Troopers said Paul Hensley, 40, of Morehead, was involved in an argument with the victim when it escalated, and Paul pulled out a firearm.

Troopers said that’s when the victim threw a stick toward Hensley, and he then shot the victim, according to court documents.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple wounds to his right shoulder.

A search warrant was issued for Hensley’s truck, home, and two buildings.

Court documents said two guns, ammunition, drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Hensley is charged with attempted murder, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

He is in jail at the Carter County Detention Center.

