One injured after shooting

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) -One person was injured after a shooting in Carter County on Sunday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say two males were arguing when one person shot at another when they tried to leave the area.

The shooting was reported in the 21000 block of West U.S. 60 around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers said the victim was taken to the hospital.

Kentucky State Police said the suspect is detained, and the shooting was an isolated incident.

