Two troopers shot; suspect dead

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two West Virginia State Police (WVSP) troopers are recovering from gunshot wounds.

According to WVSP, the shooting happened at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Connell Street in Martinsburg. That’s located in Berkeley County.

State Police say Troopers Abraham A. Bean and Cadin D. Spessert of the Martinsburg Detachment were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for battery on Tobias Ganey, 60, of Martinsburg.

Troopers communicated with Ganey for an extended period, but he refused to open the door or come outside.

WVSP said Troopers Bean and Spessert then made entry into the house to arrest Ganey and immediately were struck by bullets.

They said the bullets were fired from Ganey’s handgun.

Troopers returned fire and during the exchange of gunfire, Trooper Bean was struck four times, and Trooper Spessert was hit once.

Ganey died at the scene.

Trooper Bean underwent surgery for serious injuries.

Trooper Spessert was treated and admitted for observation.

Both troopers are in stable condition.

