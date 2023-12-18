Winter makes its snowy debut

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Old Man Winter made a guest appearance on Monday as the first coating of snow of the season came a week before Christmas. While the snow fell fast and furiously, it was no match for the warm ground. So paved surfaces repelled the snow and made for wet road conditions for the evening drive. Those wet roads lend the concern for slickness as temperatures fall below freezing tonight.

The other facet of the Severe Weather alert that carried on from daylight past the onset of darkness focused on the visibility thru the snow. When the squalls peppered down, vision fell as low as a few city blocks, a condition known as a whiteout. Those very low visibilities that accompanied the falling, wind whipped snows made for hazardous travel for those caught in the squalls. Fortunately, the poor conditions last a mere 15 minutes at a time.

The snow shower pattern will persist thru dawn though the late-night emphasis will park out along and east of I-77, I-79 through West Virginia. Lows by dawn will dip deep down into the 20s so any moisture left behind will freeze while a dusting can hide the black ice. So be careful walking on steps and driving on rural winding roads tonight and Tuesday.

