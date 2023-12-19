Cabell County Schools prepares for winter safety

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A white Christmas came a little early this year, as snow started to fall Monday. It was snow that made schools, for the first time this year, start preparing to keep kids safe.

Robbie Holley, a school bus driver for Cabell County Schools, grew up driving roads covered with wintry precipitation, which means he’s not nervous if the snow strikes again. It also helps that he knows the district won’t send them out if the roads are too dangerous.

As for the bus drivers, “they know what they’re doing when their driving. They drive kids every day and everybody here, kind of has a good idea of what to do with the snow -- obviously be more cautious and, uh, be careful and things like that,” Holley said.

He said they have tire chains ready too, if they need it -- weather permitting.

Justin Boggs, Deputy Superintendent of Operations with Cabell County Schools, said they met with the National Weather Service a couple times on Monday to help prepare.

“The snow that came in around dismissal time was a surprise. However, we are prepared, you know, for weather as far as our salt reserves that we have,” Boggs said.

He said they are prepared for snowy days with their snow plows and salt trucks. Boggs said they have plenty of salt in their reserves when it comes to salting parking lots and roads the district owns -- such as the steep hill heading up to Huntington High School.

The district said they will have a few people who will check out the roads Tuesday morning -- just to make sure it’s safe for buses.

For updates on delays and closures all winter long, check the WSAZ app.

