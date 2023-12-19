Deep polar chill night ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After he first snow of the season didn’t amount to much. A coating on grass and rooftops for most, but a few inches in the low mountains served notice the Old Man Winter is back in town. And that paves the way for a deeply chilled night with lows by dawn ranging 18 in town to 10 over the snow cover in the high country.

Tonight clearing skies will be accompanied by a calm wind. That will sponsor a frigid and frosty start in the teens. Patchy dense fog will cling to the river valleys.

Wednesday starts a 3 day string od sunshiny days. Highs will aim for near 50 then break thru into the 50s starting Thursday. By the weekend, clouds will be gathering amidst a partly sunny sky. While there is a chance of a weekend shower, the better chance for meaningful rain will hold off until Monday, Christmas Day. By then highs near 60 assure us of rain not snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Now winter officially begins with the solstice on Thursday night at 10:27 at night. From this vantage point it appears our first “winter” threat of snow could hold off until after January first.

