HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week for one night only, is a celebration of the 180th anniversary of A Christmas Carol.

The creator of the Good Time Christmas Carol, Michael Valentine, talked about the one-night-only event.

It will happen on December 21, at 7 p.m. at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium.

