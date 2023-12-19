Lingering chill Tuesday as snow moves out

Still, use caution during the Tuesday morning commute.
Forecast on December 19, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flurries and snow showers linger near and in the mountains Tuesday morning, but most areas are snow-free with even the coating from Monday evening melting away due to the warm ground. Temperatures remain chilled Tuesday afternoon as they stay in the 30s but then moderate quickly for the end of the week and into the upcoming Christmas weekend. At the same time, rain chances return to the forecast this weekend, though they look to be light and scattered at this time.

Tuesday morning starts with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. There are lingering flurries, mainly across southern and eastern West Virginia.

Increasing sunshine can be expected through Tuesday afternoon, but high temperatures only rise to the mid 30s.

For Tuesday night, low temperatures drop to near 20 degrees, even teens in rural spots.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

On Friday, expect a continue mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

The Christmas weekend (Saturday through Monday) sees clouds and springlike temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Scattered showers are possible each day but with dry time as well.

