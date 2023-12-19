Noisy toys with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you finish up your holiday shopping, keep in mind that noisy toys can damage kids’ hearing.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears from Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the dangers of loud toys.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.