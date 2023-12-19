Rt. 60 closed after crash brings down poles, lines

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash has brought down utility poles and lines along Rt. 60 in Ashland, closing the roadway.

The crash happened before 11 Monday night, between Pollard Rd. and Lexington Ave. Drivers can avoid the area by using Rt. 23 in Kentucky and Rt. 52 in Ohio, as well as I-64 at the Catlettsburg, Kenova or West Huntington interchanges.

It is unknown how long Rt. 60, which is also 12th and 13th St., will remain closed.

