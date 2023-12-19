Rt. 60 closed after crash brings down poles, lines

A crash late Monday has closed Rt. 60 in downtown Ashland into the early hours of Tuesday...
A crash late Monday has closed Rt. 60 in downtown Ashland into the early hours of Tuesday morning.
By Ryan Epling
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A crash has brought down utility poles and lines along Rt. 60 in Ashland, closing the roadway.

The crash happened before 11 Monday night, between Pollard Rd. and Lexington Ave. Drivers can avoid the area by using Rt. 23 in Kentucky and Rt. 52 in Ohio, as well as I-64 at the Catlettsburg, Kenova or West Huntington interchanges.

It is unknown how long Rt. 60, which is also 12th and 13th St., will remain closed.

