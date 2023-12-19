Salt truck crews on patrol in Northeast Kentucky

Road crews throughout the Tri-State are out preparing for wintry conditions overnight and into part of Tuesday.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mix of wintry weather conditions created some challenges for drivers on their Monday evening commute.

Salt truck crews will remain on patrol across northeast Kentucky this evening as scattered snow squalls and falling temperatures could continue to affect travel conditions.

Throughout the day, KYTC said snow squalls and high winds created isolated slick spots and reduced visibility on state highways.

Crews spot treated some highways with salt.

Salt truck crews will remain on duty after dark since isolated snow showers are still possible and as a precaution against falling temperatures. Lows tonight are expected to drop into the mid-20s or lower.

Kentuckians are encouraged to stay weather-aware and practice safe driving behaviors: Take it slow, turn on headlights, and try to safely exit the highway if caught in a snow squall.

