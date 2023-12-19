Woman sentenced following deadly drug-related shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman will more than 40 years in jail following a deadly shooting in 2021.

A judge sentenced Autumn Hammond, 23, of Michigan, to 40 years behind bars for the murder of Jason Ellis.

Ellis was shot and killed on Nov. 13, 2021, according to Huntington Police.

Ellis was found with a gunshot wound to the torso after police were flagged down by a witness, officials report.

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch of a home with life-threatening injuries. (WSAZ)

Police say Ellis was discovered lying on the front porch of a home along Washington Avenue.

A criminal complaint revealed police believe the deadly shooting was over 7 ounces of marijuana.

Officials say Ellis was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Hammond previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder and wanton endangerment.

Hammond was sentenced to 40 years for the charge of second degree murder and five years for wanton endangerment.

The judge ruled the sentences should run concurrently.

